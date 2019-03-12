Twitter launches new prototype app ‘twttr’

By pragativadinewsservice
Twitter launches new prototype app 'twttr'
San Francisco: The micro blogging site Twitter, has launched the prototype application  ‘twttr’, in order to test improved conversation features on its platform where users can join and test it. The idea of the prototype app was first announced in February.

“Our prototype app, ‘twttr’, launches to the first group of participants today. #LetsHaveAConvo about new features to build a better Twitter together,” Twitter Support tweeted on Monday,

Twitter also inviting users to help them review test features.

However, not all test features are expected to make their way to the final product.  The ‘twttr’ app is presently only available for iOS users to try and review.

It remains unclear by when would the prototype app reach Android and web users.

pragativadinewsservice
