Twitter launches new prototype app ‘twttr’

San Francisco: The micro blogging site Twitter, has launched the prototype application ‘twttr’, in order to test improved conversation features on its platform where users can join and test it. The idea of the prototype app was first announced in February.

“Our prototype app, ‘twttr’, launches to the first group of participants today. #LetsHaveAConvo about new features to build a better Twitter together,” Twitter Support tweeted on Monday,

<>

Want to help us build some new Twitter features? We want it to be easier to read, understand, and join conversations — and we’d love to know what you think. Sign up to be one of the first to try out our new prototype app, twttr. #LetsHaveAConvo — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 20, 2019

</>

Twitter also inviting users to help them review test features.

However, not all test features are expected to make their way to the final product. The ‘twttr’ app is presently only available for iOS users to try and review.

It remains unclear by when would the prototype app reach Android and web users.