Twin girls conjoined at chest born in Dhenkanal DHH

Dhenkanal: A woman has given birth to conjoined twin baby girls at the district headquarters hospital here on Monday.

Renubala Behera, the wife of Pradeep Behera of Khalpal village of Parjang in Dhenkanal district, gave birth to the twin girls conjoined at the chest to stomach.

Doctors at the hospital the health condition of both infants and their mother as stable. However, they were shifted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack for further treatment.

According to sources, the weight of the twin girls was 4.5 kg during birth. As the news broke, people in large number thronged the hospital to see the twin girls.

Earlier, a woman gave birth to twin baby girls joined at stomach at Khalipatana near Sarankula in Nayagarh district in December, 2017.

Besides, conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia born to a farmer family in Kandhamal were joined at heads. They were separated following a rare cranial separation surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi.