Twin City Police Commissioner clears air on misbehaviour allegations

Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi has cleared the air and released a statement regarding the misbehaviour allegations against him.

Besides, the allegations of any disrespect to high constitutional authorities is preposterous, said Sarangi.

As per the press release, Sarangi stated that he was approached by the complainant, Sasanka Sekhar Sahu, at the Commissionerate Police Office without any prior appointment. The top cop was in a rush and was late by an hour for Kalipuja Peace Committee meeting at Cuttack on account of the visit of former UP CM Jagdambika Pal and former Mumbai CP Satyapal Singh.

Meanwhile, Sahu demanded urgent hearing as his letter had been forwarded to CP Office by the State Governor. However, Sarangi replied to him stating: “It is not possible to hear him just like that because he is dropping the name of the Governor and he has to make an appointment and come at a time when CP is free or come to the grievance cell.”

Subsequently, attempts were made to contact Sahu in the next few days but he refused to come back to discuss issues.

The letter also mentioned that Sahu, who is a petrol pump owner, is opposing setting up of another petrol pump by a petroleum marketing company.

The letter received from the Governor’s office has been sent to Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bhubaneswar for enquiry.

Though the matter is mostly a commercial decision of the petroleum company, the police department has decided to offer their views in accordance with the law and not come under any pressure.

The police department also requested citizens to meet CP/ Additional CP on the grievance day on Monday morning or meet depending on engagements and availability.

