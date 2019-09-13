TVS Radeon celebratory special edition launched at Rs 52720

Lucknow: TVS Motor Company today announced the launch of ‘Commuter of the Year’ celebratory special edition of TVS Radeon at a starting price of Rs 52,720 (ex-showroom). The special edition comes in two colours Chrome-Black and Chrome-Brown.

The edition, with its exciting chrome accent, gives a bold new elegant look to TVS Radeon. It comes with range of exciting features such front disc brake, new robust thigh pad design, new petrol tank cushion with emblematic ‘R’, new metallic levels, chrome rearview mirrors and chrome carburettor cover. The refreshed premium graphics further accentuate its stylish look.

A unique blend of sturdy metal build, robust style and plush comfort, TVS Radeon is targeted at the discerning progressive middle India millennials. Launched in August 2018, TVS Radeon has upped the choice for everyday commuters and boasts of a customer base of over 2 lakh customers.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Radeon has generated unprecedented love from experts and consumers alike. Within its first year of launch over 2 lakh proud consumers are overjoyed with their Buland choice. The trust and love of such consumers only reaffirms our commitment to them. TVS Radeon, having won the appreciation of experts, became the most awarded motorcycle of the year. The special edition stays true to the TVS Radeon Buland DNA and celebrates its spirit. It adds comfort and premium distinctiveness with an unwavering eye on practicality, I am sure TVS Radeon and its consumers will continue to live true to its promise of Live Strong Ride Strong (JIYO BULAND BADHO BULAND).”

TVS Radeon bespeaks a unique classic look with its stylish petrol tank ribbed thigh pads, a chrome finished speedometer, shock absorber shroud and silencer. TVS Radeon houses a long-lasting 109.7cc Dura-Life engine, which is designed to offer an optimum combination of power and fuel economy. The motorcycle churns out 8.4 PS of power @ 7000 rpm with a torque of 8.7 Nm @5000 rpm. TVS Radeon is equipped with a 10-litre tank and clocks a fuel economy of 69.3 kmpl1.TVS Radeon celebratory special edition comes in Chrome-Black and Chrome-Brown colours.