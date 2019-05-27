TVS Motor launches Apache RR 310 at Rs 2.27 lakh

Hosur: TVS Motor Company today launched the TVS Apache RR 310 equipped with a Race Tuned (RT) Slipper Clutch technology.

The company said this upgraded version will enhance customer’s riding experience as it provides swift gear shifting with low hand fatigue and maintains vehicle stability at high speed during downshifts, especially in corners.

The new variant also gets minor styling upgrades including a new colour – Phantom Black. The sharp edges and angular design of the bike complement the new colour.

Crafted for precision, the slipper function of the motorcycle allows rapid downshifts preventing wheel hop and chain whip. The system is also engineered with an Assist Function wherein the clutch plates lock tightly increasing the clutch engagement force thus resulting in the reduced clutch effort.

The new TVS Apache RR 310 RT Slipper Clutch is a powerful and a highly useful feature, which complements city, highway as well as track riding. Existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers can also enjoy this new technology as the Race Tuned Slipper Clutch will be available as a TVS Racing accessory, which can be retrofitted to their motorcycles. This facility is available at the select TVS Apache RR 310 dealerships across the country for a nominal price.

Commenting on the launch, K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company says, “We are excited to introduce the Race Tuned (RT) slipper clutch on the TVS Apache RR 310 and I am confident that our existing and new customers will appreciate this performance upgrade. The super-premium motorcycle, which is seen as an ultimate track weapon, originates from our racing pedigree and boasts of industry-first features. Equipping it with this technology is a natural progression for the bike. We also want to expand this experience to our existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers, who will appreciate the enhanced racing dynamics. The new styling upgrades accentuate the racing stance of the motorcycle and create customer delight.”

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first proud owner of the TVS Apache RR 310 with ‘Race Tuned (RT) Slipper Clutch’.

Excited with the new motorcycle, Mahendra Singh Dhoni says, “I have been associated with TVS Motor Company for over 12 years and my relationship with the company has only strengthened with each passing year. Being an avid bike enthusiast, I am excited to get the new TVS Apache RR 310 Slipper Clutch variant as it combines a stunning design with exhilarating performance. It is also a feeling of immense pride for me to own a super-premium bike from an Indian manufacturer. I wish the team all the very best for their future endeavours and look forward to hitting the road with my new motorcycle.”

TVS Apache RR 310 comes with a reverse Inclined DOHC (Double Over Head Cam) Liquid cooled Engine with additional oil cooling technology mated to a 6-Speed Gear Box, Race Inspired Vertical Speedo-cum-Tachometer, Bi-LED Twin Projector Head Lamps and Michelin Street Sport tyres. The motorcycle also includes upgrades the improves driveability, ride feel and reliability. The upgraded variant will be available in two colours – Racing Red & Phantom Black.

The motorcycle is available at select dealerships across the country, priced at Rs. 2,27,000(Ex-Showroom, Delhi).