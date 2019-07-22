TVS Motor Company’s EBITDA increased from 7.7% to 8.0% in Q1

Chennai: TVS Motor Company’s overall two-wheeler sales including exports was 8.84 Lakh units during quarter ended June 2019 as against 8.93 lakh units reported in the quarter ended June 2018 despite the Industry decline of 9.7%.

Motorcycle sales grew by 7.8% to 4.17 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2019 from 3.87 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2018. Scooter sales of the Company for the quarter under review grew by 2.4% to 2.95 Lakh units from 2.88 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2018.

The total export of the Company grew by 10% to 2.09 Lakh units during the quarter ended June 2019 from 1.90 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2018.

Total three-wheelers sales grew by 11.1% to 0.40 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2019 from 0.36 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2018.

TVS Motor Company reported revenue growth of 7.2% for the first quarter of FY 2019-20. Total revenue grew to Rs. 4469.8 Crores in the first quarter of 2019-20 from Rs. 4171.0 Crores in the quarter ended June 2018.

EBITDA for the quarter ended June 2019 is Rs. 355.8 Crores compared to Rs. 321.2 Crores for the quarter ended June 2018, a growth of 10.8%. EBITDA for the quarter under review increased from 7.7% in Q1 of 2018-19 to 8.0%.

The Company’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the quarter ended in June 2019 is Rs. 208.5 Crores as against Rs. 212.4 Crores. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 2019 is Rs. 142.3 Crores against Rs. 146.6 Crores reported for the quarter ended June 2018.

During the quarter, the company has published quarterly consolidated results as per SEBI’s listing regulations effective from 1st April 2019.