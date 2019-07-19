TV journalist manhandled by cop in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A journalist of a private news channel was allegedly misbehaved by the inspector-in-charge of Dhanupali police station in Sambalpur today.

According to sources, Gunamani Biswal, currently working in a private news channel, was allegedly manhandled by IIC Kamal Panda of Dhanupali police station, while he was covering news on the alleged molestation of a girl at an English medium school here.

Sources said, scores of people, including parents, guardian and media persons, had gathered in front of the school gate over the issue when the police personnel allegedly misbehaved with the scribe and dragged him away.

Expressing displeasure over the high-handedness of Dhanupalli IIC, several journalists met DIG (Northern) Satyabrata Bhoi and demanded immediate actions in this regard. The DIG has also assured the scribes of action into the case after investigation, sources added.