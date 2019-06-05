Tusker found dead with tusks missing in Nilagiri forest

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Tusker found dead
Representational image
Balasore: A tusker was found dead at Kuladiha Wildlife Sanctuary under Nilagiri range in Balasore district on Wednesday with tusks missing from the carcass.

On being informed, forest department officials rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter. During the investigation, it was ascertained that the tusker died two days ago.

Although the exact cause behind the death is yet to be ascertained, the forest officials suspect that the elephant might have been killed by poachers as its tusks were found missing.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.

