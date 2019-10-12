Turkey Syria offensive: Several killed, scores flee as assault continues

Ankara: Casualties continued to rise in northern Syria as Turkey presses on with its cross-border offensive and Turkish forces faced fierce resistance from US-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters on the third day of Ankara’s offensive.

At least 11 civilians have died and dozens of fighters from the Kurdish-led SDF and pro-Turkish factions have been killed, reports say.

The first death of a Turkish soldier was confirmed by Turkey’s military. Tens of thousands of civilians flee border areas as Turkey presses assault against Kurdish forces for third day.

Analysts say the US withdrawal in effect gave Turkey the green light to begin its cross-border assault.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the offensive aims to remove the Kurdish-led forces from the border area and create a “safe zone” so millions of Syrian refugees can be returned.

The number of fighters from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) group neutralised since the start of the operation in northern Syria has risen to 399, Turkey’s defence ministry said.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that President Donald Trump had authorised US officials to draft “very significant new sanctions” to target Turkey after the launch of the offensive but added that they were not “activating” the measures at this time.

The move came after the United States announced it was withdrawing its troops from the region, leaving the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), its main ally in the battle against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) armed group, without US military support.

Turkey’s defence ministry confirmed the first fatality among Turkey’s soldiers on Friday, while heavy clashes between Turkish forces and the SDF are under way in the Syrian border towns.