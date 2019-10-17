TSRTC employees’ strike enters 13th day

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees’ strike has entered 13th day despite High Court direction to find a negotiated settlement.

The reports said over 48,000 employees are continuing the strike. The striking employees staged protest in front of bus depots to prevent the buses from coming out but they were arrested by the police.

TSRTC officials said they were operating 75 per cent of bus services and would soon be restoring full operations to ensure that there is no inconvenience to people.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao told a meeting of officials late Wednesday that there will be no talks with the striking employees. He also ruled out taking back the employees who failed to report to duty before the expiry of the deadline.