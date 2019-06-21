Trump orders attack on Iran, but pulls back later: US officials

Washington: US President Donald Trump had ordered attack on Iran on Thursday, but called off operation before it was due to occur, officials said.

Trump had reportedly ordered the attack in retaliation to the downing of a surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials wishing anonymity said the President approved the strikes after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down a Navy RQ-4 drone operating off Iran’s southern coast.

It was not immediately clear why Trump decided to pull back the operation.

The development in the Strait of Hormuz had set the United States and Iran on a course of military conflict as each side blamed the other for the incident.

According to reports, Tehran and Washington gave conflicting accounts of what happened when the massive drone crashed into the sea.

While Iran said it had entered its airspace, the US military described it as an “unprovoked attack” over one of the world’s most important commercial waterways.