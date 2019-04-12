Trump hopes for a third nuclear summit with Kim

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump said he is hoping for a potential third nuclear summit with North Korean leader to achieve a fruitful outcome.

Media reports said a third summit would follow on Trump’s historic breakthrough last year, when he meets Kim in Singapore. The Hanoi summit meeting in February ended without progress.

The unsuccessful summit in Vietnam was a setback for the two allies that has yet to be resolved.

The White House is always hopeful for finding out a peaceful resolution to the North Korea standoff. It remains within reach, Trump said.

The Vietnam summit ended without Trump being able to extract major concessions from Kim on the country’s nuclear arsenal.

Despite the sanctions, Trump said he supports unspecified South Korean moves to bring humanitarian relief.

The US President said :”We are discussing certain humanitarian things right now. I’m OK with that.