Trump claims on Kashmir: Jaishankar says no request was made by PM

New Delhi: Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar has clarified that no such request was made by PM to US President on Kashmir mediation.

Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday: “I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by PM Modi. It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism”.

Drawing reference from the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore declaration, the minister said that the two agreements “provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally”.

The US President Donald Trump had on Monday, during a bilateral engagement with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had also brushed aside the claims on Monday that no such request was made by Prime Minister to US President.