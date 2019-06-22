Trump brushes aside sexual assault allegation by US writer

Washington: The US President Donald Trump has rejected allegation of sexual assault by US writer and described it as a ‘false story’, according to reports.

The magazine columnist E Jean Carroll, in her book, the excerpt of which was published in New York Magazine on Friday, alleged that Trump had assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan in late 1995 or early 1996.

Trump has, however, brushed aside the charges as false and frivolous.

Trump said :“Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda – like Julie Swetnick who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh.”

The 75-years-old American writer has claimed that Trump had asked her for advice on a present which he intended to buy for a female friend. She alleged that after selecting a “lacy see-through bodysuit of lilac gray”, Trump asked her to try it on and model it for him. However, she took a quick snap at him and asked him to try it on himself.

A White House spokesperson has refuted the charges and said: “This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to defame the President.