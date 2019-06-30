Trump becomes first US President to step into North Korea

Seoul: US President Donald Trump shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at DMZ. He becomes the first US President to step into North Korea.

Trump on Sunday met Kim at the Korean Demilitarised Zone (DMZ). While Trump described the stepping across the DMZ line a “great honour”, Kim Jong-un called it “a historic moment”. Kim said he did not expect to see Trump on his territory.

Media reports said Kim greeted Trump by saying:”It’s good to see you again. I didn’t expect to meet you at this place”.

To this the US President said:”Stepping across that line was a great honour”. Trump asserted on the “great friendship” between the two leaders.

The US President invited North Korean leader to White House. The North Korean leader, however, did not respond to his invite immediately. Before meeting Kim, Trump met South Korean President Moon Jae-in and visited an observation post in the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom in the DMZ.