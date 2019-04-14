Truckload of refrigerators, mixer grinders seized in Puri

Puri: A truck carrying fridges and mixer grinders was seized by election flying squad at Jankia Gadasahi Chhak under Kanas block of Puri district today.

According to sources, the sleuths of flying squad intercepted the truck near Gadasahi Chhak in the afternoon. As the driver and helper of the vehicle failed to come up with satisfactory answers, the electronic gadgets were seized.

The flying squad suspect that the electronic gadgets were being transported for distributing among voters to influence their opinion in the elections.

Meanwhile, Puri Collector Jyoti Prakash Das stated an investigation is on into the incident.