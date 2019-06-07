Truck owner killed over suspected business rivalry in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A truck owner was killed by unidentified miscreants over suspected business rivalry at Brahmanipal in Anandpur of Keonjhar district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Sahu (40).

According to sources, Niranjan was at his home last night when some unknown men called him out of his house and hacked him to death.

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was then seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, business rivalry is suspected to have led to the brutal murder, the police said.

Meanwhile, fumed over the incident, locals have staged a road blockade demanding immediate arrest of accused persons involved in the incident.