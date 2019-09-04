Truck overturns after miscreants hurl stone, driver injured

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Truck overturns
18

Sonepur: A truck driver was injured after the vehicle he was driving overturned after miscreants hurled stones on him near Anganadi bridge on Bargarh-Borigumma road in Sonepur district last night.

According to sources, the incident occurred late last night while the victim was driving his truck on the isolated Bargarh-Borigumma road when few miscreants in a bid to intercept him pelted stone at his vehicle.

Related Posts

Water level in Hirakud dam stands at 625.18 ft, two gates…

Youth found hanging in Rayagada village, murder suspected

Retired Railway Employee Found Hanging In Jharsuguda

The truck driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle turned turtles. The driver sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

However, the miscreants looted the driver before fleeing the spot.

On being informed about the matter, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter, sources said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Water level in Hirakud dam stands at 625.18 ft, two gates…

Youth found hanging in Rayagada village, murder suspected

Retired Railway Employee Found Hanging In Jharsuguda

1 of 1,709