Truck overturns after miscreants hurl stone, driver injured

Sonepur: A truck driver was injured after the vehicle he was driving overturned after miscreants hurled stones on him near Anganadi bridge on Bargarh-Borigumma road in Sonepur district last night.

According to sources, the incident occurred late last night while the victim was driving his truck on the isolated Bargarh-Borigumma road when few miscreants in a bid to intercept him pelted stone at his vehicle.

The truck driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle turned turtles. The driver sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

However, the miscreants looted the driver before fleeing the spot.

On being informed about the matter, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter, sources said.