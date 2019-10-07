Truck Falls Off Bridge In Bolangir, Driver & Helper Go Missing

Bolangir: The driver and the helper of a truck went missing after the vehicle fell off a bridge over Tel river near Tushura area in Bolangir on Sunday.

On being informed, fire brigade personnel reached the spot this morning and launched a rescue operation. Till the last reports were received, both the persons were missing.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the truck rammed into the concrete barriers of the bridge and plunged into the river.

Reportedly, police have reached the mishap spot and launched a probe into the matter.