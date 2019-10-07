Truck Falls Off Bridge In Bolangir, Driver & Helper Go Missing

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Truck Falls Off Bridge
8

Bolangir: The driver and the helper of a truck went missing after the vehicle fell off a bridge over Tel river near Tushura area in Bolangir on Sunday.

On being informed, fire brigade personnel reached the spot this morning and launched a rescue operation. Till the last reports were received, both the persons were missing.

Related Posts

Two youths injured in attack by miscreants in Balasore

Youth held for posing as Patnagarh MLA, demanding mobile…

Newborn baby rescued from Mayurbhanj forest

According to sources, the incident occurred when the truck rammed into the concrete barriers of the bridge and plunged into the river.

Reportedly, police have reached the mishap spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Two youths injured in attack by miscreants in Balasore

Youth held for posing as Patnagarh MLA, demanding mobile…

Newborn baby rescued from Mayurbhanj forest

1 of 1,968