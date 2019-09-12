Truck driver dies in mishap in Jharsuguda; demo in front of LGP botting unit for compensation

Jharsuguda: Tension prevailed in front of an LPG bottling plant in Jharsuguda after a truck driver working for the unit died in a road mishap on duty hours early today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tankadhar Naik (34) of Ambapala village under Kishore Nagar PS limits in Angul district.

According to reports, Naik was on his way to Indane’s LPG bottling plant here with a consignment of empty gas cylinders when the truck collided with an iron rod-laden truck near Prerana School along the National Highway 49 at around 4 AM today. Naik died on the spot under the impact of the collision.

On intimation, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem while seizing the ill-fated trucks from the mishap spot. Police registered a case 578/19 into the incident and handed over the body to the family members after post-mortem.

Following this, other drivers working from the company staged a demonstration in front of the unit near OSAP by placing the body of the deceased at the main entrance. They have demanded Rs 15 lakh compensation for the deceased’s next of kin.

SDPO Kailash Acharya and Jharsuguda IIC Sabitri Bal then reached the spot and tried to disperse the agitator, but in vain. The agitation was underway till the last report came in.