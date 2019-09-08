Truck driver coughs up hefty amount for violating traffic norms in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: With the new traffic rules are being strictly enforced, the imposition of hefty fines continued as a truck driver was penalised Rs 86,500 in Sambalpur district.

The matter came to fore today after pictures of the challan surfaced on the internet.

According to sources, the truck driver, identified as Ashok Yadav, was intercepted during a routine checking in Sambalpur on September 3.

While the truck was spotted to be overloaded, the driver was also driving without any proper documents.

He was penalised a total of Rs 86,500 including, General Offence- 500, Allowing unauthorized person to drive vehicle- 5000, Driving without valid DL- 5000, Carrying overload in goods vehicle- 56,000, and Carrying over-dimension load- 20,000.

However, it was settled for Rs 70,000.

Reportedly, the truck belongs to /S BLA Infrastructure located at Ministerial Hill in Kohima, Nagaland. The driver hails from Hazaribag in Uttrakhand.

