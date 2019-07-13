TRS leader abducted by Maoists found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Hyderabad: A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, who was allegedly abducted by suspected Maoists from Telangana, was found dead near Puttapadu village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

TRS leader Nalluri Srinivas Rao was kidnapped by Maoists from his house at Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight on Monday. However, his body was found near Puttapadu village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

He was a former member of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) of Bestha Kothur village.