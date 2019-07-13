TRS leader abducted by Maoists found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

National
By pragativadinewsservice
TRS leader
8

Hyderabad: A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, who was allegedly abducted by suspected Maoists from Telangana, was found dead near Puttapadu village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Related Posts

Chandrayaan 2: All about the launch, live streaming

World Bank appoints Anshula Kant as MD, CFO

J’khand lynching: No interim relief for trio who uploaded…

TRS leader Nalluri Srinivas Rao was kidnapped by Maoists from his house at Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight on Monday. However, his body was found near Puttapadu village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

He was a former member of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) of Bestha Kothur village.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.