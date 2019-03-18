TRS chief to start a national party to serve country effectively

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that he would start a national party “if necessary” to herald reforms and “unite the country”.

He accused the BJP and the Congress of failing to meet the aspirations of the people.

Kicking off his party’s poll campaign from Karimnagar, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief stressed on the need for an “alternative federal politics” in the country.

He said the country is blessed with 70,000 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water but there is acute shortage of potable water.

While power plants are not being used effectively, a lot of reforms are required in governance and judiciary.

Rao said China has progressed greatly, but India is still lagging behind.

The TRS supremo said if people will bless his party then he will play a major role in changing the fate of this country.