Tropical cyclone kills 24 in Zimbabwe

Harare: At least 24 people were killed and dozens missing in Zimbabwe after being lashed by tropical cyclone Idai, government officials said on Saturday.

Ministry of Information of Zimbabwe announced on Twitter that so far the “number of deaths is confirmed at 24 mainly from Chimanimani East.”

Reports said a number of houses were razed and bridges washed away in parts of the Manicaland province which borders Mozambique.

The ministry said a group of people who fled their homes were “marooned” on top of a mountain. Authorities are trying to rescue them but strong winds were hampering helicopter flights.

News agencies said 100 people are missing and some of them may have died. At least 25 houses were swept away following a mudslide at Ngangu township in Chimanimani urban.

Zimbabwean national army was leading the rescue efforts, the ministry said. Reports said one school was shut in the area and students were waiting to be airlifted to safety.