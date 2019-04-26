Tripura CM in soup after wife alleges harassment, domestic violence

Agartala: Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Deb, is in the soup after his wife allegedly accused him of harassment and domestic violence.

Deb has hugged the headlines many times for his bizarre statements.

His wife, Niti, has filed a complaint in New Delhi’s Tiz Hazari Court alleging harassment and domestic violence.

The Tripura unit of the Congress had earlier lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking the immediate arrest of Chief Minister for allegedly spreading communal hatred in the state.

Tripura Pradesh Congress vice-president Tapas Dey filed the complaint on Friday with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti, accusing Deb of repeatedly making false statements with “a motive to divide communities in the state on the lines of caste, creed and religion”.

There are 23 tribal communities in Tripura and they together constitute one-third of the state’s population.