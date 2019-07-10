Trinity’s Bahuda rituals; darshan to be restricted from 7 pm tomorrow

Puri: General darshan for devotees will be restricted from 7 pm tomorrow due to Bahuda rituals of Holy Trinity, informed Puri SP Umashankar Das on Wednesday.

Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be offered the Bahuda rituals before the Yatra following which general darshan for devotees will be restricted for the devotees.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in order to ensure smooth conduct of Bahuda Yatra. Besides, 40-45 platoons police force will be deployed for traffic management, added the SP.

Bahuda Yatra is the Return Journey of the three chariots to Jagannath Temple. After a nine-day sojourn inside the Gundicha temple, the deities commence their Bahuda Yatra on the 10th day.

During the return journey, the three chariots stop for a while at the Mausima Temple, also known as Ardhasani Temple.