Tribals stage protest at L&T plant in Kansbahal over various demands

Rourkela: A protest was held today by the locals and staffers of Larsen & Toubro Limited, Kansbahal Works plant on the outskirts of Rourkela city over various demands.

Led by the Displaced Committee leader Rashmi Ekka, scores of workers and tribals of the Rourkela Local Displaced Association locked two gates of the plant demanding recruitment and promotion of locals at the factory.

The agitators also stated that while Kansbahal remained a tribal village and forested area in Sundargarh district, Larsen and Toubro’s Heavy Engineering Works built its plant in the area following which several tribals were displaced.

Expecting employment and development of the tribal community, the locals cooperated with the building of the plant. However, years have passed but the tribals are not encouraged or supported by the authorities of the plant.

As per the allegations levelled by the agitators, while employees from other states are posted in the plant, locals and tribal youths holding degrees from prestigious educational institutions are unable to find a job here. Besides, the employed locals are also long due on the promotions that they deserve.

While the authorities have turned blind eye to the problems of the tribals, if the demands are not addressed soon the agitators have threatened to intensify the stir, sources said.