Tribal Jewellery Making Workshop at Kala Bhoomi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crafts Museum also known as Kala Bhoomi conducted its first-ever tribal Jewellery making workshop here today at 11 AM.

Using colourful threads, different size brass beads and hooked beads, the participants created their very own bracelets.

Attended by children and adults their enthusiasm and curiosity encouraged the participants to try their hand at bead making as well. Twenty-four tourists participated in the workshop.

The team of artisans from Karamul, Dhenkanal included Jayakrushna Moharana, Annapurna Moharana and Sabita Sahoo. The team was facilitated by Mr. Bipin Bihari Sahoo.