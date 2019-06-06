Tribal Girl From KISS Selected to Study in US

Bhubaneswar: Sanjukta Singh, a tribal student of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), has been selected to study in Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas for the next academic session.

She was offered a seat after qualifying for Kennedy Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Program hosted by AFS Intercultural Programs. She was selected for higher study in Weiss High School after passing rigorous qualifying process consisting of written tests and interviews.

Sanjukta, who belongs to a poor Bhumija tribal family in Nuapadhi village of Remuna Block of Balasore district, cleared HSC examination this year securing 80% marks. She will get higher education with full scholarship from the US Govt.

Sanjukta lost her father and her mother managed the family working as a daily labour. She joined KISS in 2011 in standard 3. Later in 2016, she was admitted in English Access Programme, a US Govt. micro-scholarship programme, at KISS.

Commenting on the success of Sanjukta, KIIT & KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta said, KISS strives to empower talented but poor tribal kids to achieve their full potential. The institute has helped many of its students, most of them orphaned tribal kids, to travel to the US and pursue their education there.

Sanjukta’s success proves that with proper support even poor and underprivileged students can travel across the world and pursue their dreams, he said. Now Sanjukta has became the pride of KISS and for the entire tribal community.