Bhubaneswar: Mild tremors were felt in several parts of Western Odisha today, sources in the Indian Meteorological Department regional centre here informed.

As per reports, the tremors were felt Sambalpur, Kuchinda, Bonai, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Rourkela at around 5.48 pm.

No casualty or property loss has been reported so far.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited