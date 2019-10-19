Trapped crocodile rescued from fish net in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: A crocodile got trapped in a fishing net laid down on Kharashrota river near Rajghat bridge at Baruan-Kalashpur under Jajpur tehsil limits today.

According to reports, one Ganesh Das had laid the fishing net near the ghat and when he reached to lift the net this morning, he was taken aback to see a crocodile trapped in it. He then shouted for help and soon some locals gathered at the spot for help.

The reptile was then rescued with their help and was kept in a tiny water pit, sources said.

On intimation, personnel of the Jajpur Forest division reached the village and took the crocodile with them to the local forest office.

The crocodile will be released either in Satakosia or Bhitarkanika very soon, it was learned.