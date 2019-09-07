Transport dept launches helpline number for commuters

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: Commuters facing any issue while paying penalty under the new Motor Vehicles Act now can lodge their complaints as the transport department has launched a helpline number-1800 345 1073.

A call centre with Toll-Free No. 1800-345-1073 is operational from 8.00 AM to 10.00 PM by Commerce and Transport Department. The Helpline will sort out issues regarding problems of citizens in the implementation of new MV Act.

Help Desks have been opened in all RTOs. The general public can take the assistance of the Help Desks, the C&T department said.

The Fitness Certificates and renewals, especially for Autos, will be facilitated. Booking of slots for LL and DL has been enhanced in all RTOs to accommodate more applicants.

The number of days for taking the test for DL have been enhanced. Daily status on the availability of Pollution Testing Units, No. of LLs and DLs applied and issued are being monitored at the State Level.

