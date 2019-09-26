Transport Dept extends deadline to obtain PUC certificate till Dec 31

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in the views the long queues outside limited pollution testing centres (PTCs), the State Transport Department today extended the deadline to obtain the pollution under control (PUC) certificate till December 31.

In a letter to all the District Collectors, SPs and RTOs, the State Transport department said that motorists can get PUC certificate both from online and offline PTCs. Earlier, the department had said that the vehicle owners were bound to get online PUC certificate by October 1.

As decided by Govt. the PUCCs will continue to be issued in OFFLINE mode till 31.12.2019.. The certificates obtained will remain valid till the expire date indicated in the PUCC. pic.twitter.com/UWPGNEyjic — RTO BHUBANESWAR-II (@rto_bbsr2) September 26, 2019

Taking into consideration the long queues outside PTCs and apprehension among the general public, it has been decided to continue the issuance of PUC certificates by both on-line and off-line mode till 31st December 2019. The PUCCs already obtained through both on-tine and off-line mode will remain valid till the expiry date indicated in the PUCCs, the State Transport department mentioned in the letter.

This apart, the Department Concerned had further asked the PTUs to update their Units from off-line to the on-line mode and adequate awareness may be made among the public for obtaining the required documents by the timeline.