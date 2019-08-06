Training programme on Business Development and Assets Management held

Bhubaneswar: A training programme on ‘Business Development and Assets Management’ was conducted at LINAC Regional Training Centre in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The training programme was held under the guidance of Sundeep Kumar Nayak, Managing Director, National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Regional Training Centre of LINAC (Laxmanrao Inamdar National Academy for Cooperative Research and Development.

It was designed for Secretaries, President and other members of the Board of Directors of Primary Level Cooperative Societies with special focus on women co-operators and women cooperative societies. Participants were from primary level societies of Cuttack and Khurda districts.

In his address, NCDC Regional Director RN Gopal welcomed the participants of the training and briefed about the objective of the training programme.

Chief guest T Prasad Rao Dora in his address expressed that LINAC Regional Training Centre, Bhubaneswar will cater to training needs of cooperative professionals of primary level cooperatives and enable participants to develop concepts of Business Enterprise to run the cooperative societies professionally with a focus on nurturing primary level cooperative societies with the financial assistance from NCDC.