Trainee SI alleges harassment at Chandaka campus, lodges complaint

Bhubaneswar: A trainee sub-inspector (SI) on Saturday lodged a complaint alleging harassment by senior officials at the Chandaka-based Special Operation Group (SOG) campus.

The trainee SI, Rasmi Ranjan Mallick (31), lodged the complaint with Chandaka police and alleged that he was subjected to mental and physical torture by some senior officials when he was sick.

He named deputy commandant (training) Ajay Padhi, commandant (training) Bijay Pradhan, commandant Anirudh Kumar Singh in the FIR.

Mallick complained that he was forced to stay in an unhygienic condition at the SOG campus even if he was suffering from typhoid and deprived of basic needs.

He further alleged that the officials verbally abused him and threatened to dismiss him. He requested the Chandaka inspector-in-charge to probe the incident at the earliest and take action against the erring officials.

In a similar incident, eight constable trainee also wrote to their association alleging harassment at the hands of the senior officials. They alleged that the senior officials threatened to withhold their salary and barred them from having foods at the canteen.

It can be mentioned here that recently a complaint was registered against a SOG commandant for allegedly assaulting a trainee at the Chandaka-based campus.