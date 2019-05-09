Train Services To Puri To Be Fully Operational By May 12

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today informed that all train services to Puri will be made fully operational by 12th May (Sunday).

Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, today reviewed the post-cyclone restoration of Railway establishment and resumption of train services with East Coast Railway General Manager Vidya Bhusan and other senior-level Railway Officials.

During the review meeting, Pradhan was briefed regarding pre-cyclone steps taken by Railways including the evacuation of Tourists by Special Trains, as well as post-cyclone restoration process at various Stations in Khurda Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway.

The Union Minister greatly appreciated the Disaster Management Planning and action taken by Railway authorities and stated that Railways has stood out like a beacon at a time of major crisis and this was the best example of Crisis Management done in a professional manner.

Pradhan also advised the Railways for immediate steps to be taken for proper cleaning and Housekeeping at Puri, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road Railway Stations, including in the areas near the approach Roads to the Stations. It should give a sense of assurance and instil confidence in the Ministry of Railways, Government of India in the minds of concerned people.

Apart from this, Railways should keep in mind the upcoming Rath Yatra at Puri and make proper preparations as the major load of incoming and outgoing devotees and tourists to Puri would fall on Railways. Immediate steps on war footing should be initiated to provide Platform Shelters at Bhubaneswar, Puri and Khurda Road Railway Stations which have been badly affected.

The Union Minister expressed satisfaction over the speed of restoration work of Train Services and Railways’ target to resume all Train Services to Puri by 12th May 2019. Pradhan also advised that the Station areas should serve as a Shelter for people of nearby areas who have been badly affected by the cyclone and accordingly facilities of Drinking Water, Charging Points, neat & clean Washrooms should be ready and empty places may be utilized to provide shelter.