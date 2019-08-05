Train services hit as locals stage protest over youth’s death in accident

Koraput: Train services were badly affected on Koraput railway section on Monday as locals of Litiguda here launched a rail roko protesting over the death of a youth in rail mishap.

The body of Amir Banya of Litiguda was spotted lying near Litiguda railway line at around 10 PM last night. Irate locals demanding adequate compensation to the family members of the deceased observed a rail roko at Litiguda station.

Following this, Koraput-Visakhapatnam DMU and Samaleswari Express remain stranded at Dumuriput and Koraput respectively.

This apart, Rourkela Express also was halted at Baiguda railway station. Meanwhile, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the locals.