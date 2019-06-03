Train services hit as goods train derails in Koraput

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Train services hit
15

Koraput: Train services were disrupted on Koraput railway section on Monday after one of the boogies of a goods train jumped off the rails.

Related Posts

Maoist sympathiser arrested in Malkangiri

Man killed, son critical after being hit by speeding truck

Woman thrashed by hubby succumbs at hospital

According to sources, the incident took place around 10.30 am when the goods train was heading towards Jagdalpur from Visakhapatnam. Wheel of a wagon went off the track causing the derailment. On being informed, railway officials rushed to the spot and carried out restoration work.

Following this, Rourkela Intercity Express, Hirakhand Express and Jagdalpur-Visakhapatnam DMU remain stranded for hours.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.