Train schedule from Puri Railway Station; details here

Bhubaneswar: Restoration work at Puri Railway Station which suffered extensive damage during cyclone FANI, is in full swing to normalize train services, the ECoR informed today.

Services of most of the trains have been restored now. For early completion of all the restoration works some safety-related restoration arrangements have been taken into hand.

Train operations at Puri moving towards normalcy, gradually. Some adjustments in Train timings is being decided for better operations.

Due to late running of connecting Trains and Time adjustment, the following Trains are cancelled, changed its originating Stations and terminated as per following.

CANCELLATION:

18416 Puri-Barbil InterCity from Puri on 11.05.2019

18414 Puri-Paradeep Express from Puri on 11.05.2019

15643 Piri –Kamakhya Express from Puri on 11.05.2019

22890 Puri-Digha Express from Puri on 11.05.2019

CHANGE IN ORIGINATING STATION ON 11.05.2019:

18477 Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express leaving Puri on 11.05.2019 will short originate from Khurda Road.

12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express leaving Puri on 11.05.2019 will short originate from Khurda Road.

12815 Puri-Anand Vihar Terminal Nandankanan Express leaving Puri on 11.05.2019 short originated from Bhubaneswar.

22974 Puri-Gandhidham Express leaving Puri on 11.05.2019 short originated from Khurda Road.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION

12821 Howrah- Puri Dhauli Express leaving Howrah on 11.05.2019 short terminated at Khurda Road.

22973 Gandhidham-Puri Express leaving Gandhidham on 08.05.2019 short terminated at Khurda Road.

12844 Ahmedabad-Puri Express leaving Ahmedabad on 09.05.2019 short terminated at Khurda Road.

22909 Valsad-Puri Express leaving Valsad on 09.05.2019 short terminated at Khurda Road.

12876 Anand Vihar-Puri Neelachal Express leaving Anand Vihar Terminal on 10.05.2019 will be short terminated at Bhubaneswar.

In another related development, the East Coast Railway has partially cancelled the below-mentioned trains in Sambalpur Division due to safety-related modernisation work: