Train carrying water to reach Chennai today

Chennai: A special 50 wagon train carrying water from Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district will reach the parched city of Chennai on Friday afternoon, a Southern Railway official said.

The train journey would be of nearly five hours. The train will stop at Villivakkam and from there the water will be pumped to the Kilpauk Water Works- the station that supplies water to households.

Two trains with 50 wagons have been commissioned for this purpose.

The first 50-wagon train carrying 2.5 million litres water from Jolarpet railway station in Vellore district left for Chennai early Friday morning. A second train is also scheduled to carry the same amount of water today to the capital city.

Technicians in the railway station at Jolarpettai, located over 217 km from Chennai, worked from early on Thursday to fill fifty wagons with 50,000 litres of water each, sourced from a south Indian river.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had announced the state government’s plans to transport 10 million litres of water daily by rail from Jolarpettai to meet the needs of parched Chennai.

He said a sum of Rs 65 crore had been allocated for this purpose.

In a bid to address the severe water shortage in Chennai, Chief Minister Palaniswami on June 21announced that 10 mld of drinking water would be transported from Vellore to Chennai for six months.

Bad water management and lack of rainfall mean all four reservoirs that supply Chennai have run virtually dry this summer. Groundwater levels in Chennai and in regions around the city have been falling due to lack of rainfall.