Trailer of Sidharth-Riteish starrer ‘Marjaavaan’ released

BollywoodEntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Trailer of Marjaavaan released
1

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deskmukh starrer Marjaavaan was released on Thursday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the trailer on his Twitter.

<>

Related Posts

Miley Cyrus’s Obsessed Fan Arrested at Her Concert…

Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Here’s the complete list of…

‘Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan have healthiest skin in…

</>

In the trailer, the actors could be seen unleashing their violent sides.

Earlier, it was reported that the film has a theme of ‘Ram Vs Raavan’ and trailer confirms that as Riteish can be seen playing the Raavan in Tara and Sidharth’s life.

A new poster from the film was also shared on social media.

Apart from Sidharth and Riteish, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film is slated to release on November 8.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Miley Cyrus’s Obsessed Fan Arrested at Her Concert…

Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Here’s the complete list of…

‘Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan have healthiest skin in…

1 of 426