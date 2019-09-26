Trailer of Sidharth-Riteish starrer ‘Marjaavaan’ released

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deskmukh starrer Marjaavaan was released on Thursday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the trailer on his Twitter.

Hard core mass entertainer… Trailer of #Marjaavaan… Stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh… Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri… 8 Nov 2019 release… #MarjaavaanTrailer: https://t.co/w5etoRpXhN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 26, 2019

In the trailer, the actors could be seen unleashing their violent sides.

Earlier, it was reported that the film has a theme of ‘Ram Vs Raavan’ and trailer confirms that as Riteish can be seen playing the Raavan in Tara and Sidharth’s life.

A new poster from the film was also shared on social media.

Apart from Sidharth and Riteish, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film is slated to release on November 8.