Trailer of Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’ out

Mumbai: Makers of Salman Khan starrer Bharat have released the trailer of the much anticipated period drama on Monday and the movie seems to be a value for money.

In the trailer of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial, Salman is seen in different looks from a young boy to an old man. The movie is about his journey along with the country, India.

Salman is seen teaming with Disha Patani for acrobatic scenes and a soft romantic vibe with Katrina Kaif.

Bharat is an official remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father. The movie features a huge ensemble of the cast including Katina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh and Nora Fatehi.

Bharat is slated for a June 5 release.