Trailer of Karan Kapadia’s ‘Blank’ released

Mumbai: The makers of Karan Kapadia’s Bollywood debut, Blank, after unveiling the first teaser from the film, have now dropped the trailer along with a motion poster on Thursday.

Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia will be seen alongside Sunny Deol in the movie.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and made the announcement.

<>

Newcomer Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol… Trailer of #Blank… Directed by Behzad Khambata… 3 May 2019 release… #BlankTrailer: https://t.co/F4nHN3sLhx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2019



</>

In the film, actor Sunny Deol will be seen essaying the role of a cop who has been tasked to interrogate an alleged suicide bomber (played by Karan Kapadia) caught after an accident.

The twist in the interrogation drama is that the suicide bomber claims he doesn’t remember anything about his life before the accident.

Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film is all set to hit the silver screens on May 3.