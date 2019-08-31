Traffic violators to cough up hefty fines from tomorrow

Traffic violators
Bhubaneswar: Beware traffic violators! The Odisha Government has decided to implement the new amendments in the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2019 from tomorrow.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, in a letter to Odisha DGP, has asked to ensure collection of enhanced fines for traffic violations as per the amended Act.

Accordingly, the penalty will be collected through e-challans instead of the present mode of manual enforcement. For the purpose, the State Transport Department will provide 500 machines in the first instance and integrate with VAHAN & SARATHI application.

In case of drunken driving, instructions have been issued to invoke inherent powers with Police conferred under section-202 and 203 of M.V. Act to arrest people indulging in drunken driving. Also for Highway patrolling in selected 5 stretches, Rs.10 crore has been provided out of State Road Safety Fund, the letter further mentioned.

Here is the revised list of fines to come into effect from tomorrow:

