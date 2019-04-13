Traffic restrictions for Hanuman Jayanti celebration in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The Sambalpur district police administration has put in place traffic restrictions for the Hanuman Jayanti processions that would be taken out tomorrow (Sunday).

As a preventive measure during Hanuman Jayanti Festival Celebration, the district police conducted flag march today. The police appealed to the public to cooperate for the smooth and peaceful procession.

According to the police, there will be traffic restrictions at Jail Chhak, Bhutapada Chhak, Dhankauda, Sonapali Chhak, Zilla school Chhak, Laxmitalkies Chhak, Modipada Chhak, Kunjelpada Chhak, Badabajar Chhak, Golbazar Chhak and Peerbaba Chak from tomorrow evening.

Notably, thousands of people take part in Hanuman Jayanti procession and weapons are displayed in huge quantity as part of the celebration. Earlier, restrictions were imposed on such activities.