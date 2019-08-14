Traffic Advisory for entry into I-Day parade venue in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for entry into the Independence Day parade venue in Bhubaneswar.

This year, the state government has changed the I-Day parade venue to Idco Exhibition Ground instead of Gandhi Marg in the Capital City.

Here are the traffic restrictions:

  • Officials will enter through Gate-H while invitees and students will enter through Gate-III and Gate- IV.
  • Media pass holders can enter the venue through Gate-5.
  • Car pass holders will park their vehicles on parking slots either near Gate-II or Gate-6 pass as mentioned in the pass.
  • Invitees and guests without car pass will enter the venue from Ram Mandir side or Housing Board Square side, get dropped off on Madhusudan Marg and their vehicle will be parked at Unit-III Capital High School ground.
  • General public can enter the venue through Gate-3 and 4 after parking their vehicles at Unit-III Capital High School ground.
