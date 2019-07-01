Traders’ association observes 12-hr Telkoi bandh today

Keonjhar: The traders’ association here is observing a 12-hour bandh today protesting against various problems and deteriorating civic facilities in Telkoi.

The members of the Traders’ association resorted to the agitation over the fulfilment of various demands including regular power supply, completion of road construction work and debarring of heavy vehicles from plying inside the town.

All shops and other business establishments remain closed during the bandh and vehicular movement on roads came to a grinding halt. Normal life has been hit as vehicles were off the road.

Seeking immediate attention of the district administration, they threatened that agitations will be stepped up in the future if the prevailing lawlessness continues.