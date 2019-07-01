Traders’ association observes 12-hr Telkoi bandh today

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
12-hr Telkoi bandh
Representational image
6

Keonjhar: The traders’ association here is observing a 12-hour bandh today protesting against various problems and deteriorating civic facilities in Telkoi.

The members of the Traders’ association resorted to the agitation over the fulfilment of various demands including regular power supply, completion of road construction work and debarring of heavy vehicles from plying inside the town.

Related Posts

Jeypore-bound private bus overturns in Andhra Pradesh

Ghanalagi, Banaklagi rituals of Holy Trinity today

Low Pressure Over BoB: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, red…

All shops and other business establishments remain closed during the bandh and vehicular movement on roads came to a grinding halt. Normal life has been hit as vehicles were off the road.

Seeking immediate attention of the district administration, they threatened that agitations will be stepped up in the future if the prevailing lawlessness continues.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.