Trade unions’ strike: All educational institutions to remain closed in Odisha tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: In view of the two-day nationwide strike call given by trade unions on January 8-9, all schools colleges and universities in Odisha will remain closed tomorrow (January 8).

In view of “Bharat Bandh” call, all educational institutions in the state will remain closed tomorrow ( January 8), a statement issued by the higher education department read.

Earlier in the day, School and Mass Education Secretary Pradipta Mohapatra said all schools in the state will remain closed tomorrow in view of the bandh. The decision regarding the closure of schools on Wednesday will be taken tomorrow, he added.

The two-day strike is called by central trade unions against alleged anti-worker police of the central government. The strike will be observed from 6 am on January 8 to 6 am on January 10.

Ten major central trade unions —INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA, central and state employees, bank and insurance employees will also join the strike.

Banking service is also likely to be affected for two days from tomorrow as several bank employees’ associations have decided to join the nationwide strike of trade unions.