Tourist bus collides with truck in Balasore, 15 injured

Balasore: At least 15 tourists were injured after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH-16 near Doisada in Balasore district early this morning.

According to sources, the mishap occurred early on Monday morning when the tourist bus carrying over 60 persons from Gujarat, was travelling to West Bengal’s Ganga Sagar from Puri, was hit by a truck on NH-16.

While 15 persons sustained injuries, others had a close shave in the mishap. All the injured persons were rescued and immediately admitted to a hospital in Soro.

Police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the incident, sources said.

Meanwhile in Sonepur district, one person was killed while another sustained critical injuries after the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a car near Binika. While Sukra Sahu died on the spot, the injured person has been admitted to VSS Medical College and Hospital in Burla.