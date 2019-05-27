Tourist bus collides with truck in Balasore, 15 injured

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Tourist bus collides with truck
12

Balasore: At least 15 tourists were injured after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck  on NH-16 near Doisada in Balasore district early this morning.

According to sources, the mishap occurred early on Monday morning when the tourist bus carrying over 60 persons from Gujarat, was travelling to West Bengal’s Ganga Sagar from Puri, was hit by a truck on NH-16.

Related Posts

Youth’s body found in Keonjhar, murder suspected

Locals foil robbery bid, 3 miscreants handed over to cops

Man arrested for raping minor girl in Balasore village

While 15 persons sustained injuries, others had a close shave in the mishap. All the injured persons were rescued and immediately admitted to a hospital in Soro.

Police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the incident, sources said.

Meanwhile in Sonepur district, one person was killed while another sustained critical injuries after the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a car near Binika. While Sukra Sahu died on the spot, the injured person has been admitted to VSS Medical College and Hospital in Burla.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.