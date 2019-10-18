Tourism Minister Inaugurates Stalls At Odisha Travel Bazaar 2019

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi today inaugurated stalls at the 3rd edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar at the Hotel Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar.

The Minister also visited the stalls of the Odisha Tourism. While discussing with the authorities of various organisations and institutions engaged in the retailing of tourism products of Odisha, Panigrahi advised them to continue with their efforts for extensive growth of Odisha tourism, said an official release.

As many as 60 tour operators from different States and 25 from abroad have participated in Odisha Travel Bazaar 2019. Different organisations have opened 53 stalls for retailing of tourism products from Odisha. These include tour operators, travel agencies, hoteliers and hospitality institutions.

For two days beginning today, discussions on business and technical aspects will be held with national tour operators. Foreign tour operators will join the Travel Bazaar on October 20.

It maybe mentioned here that tour operators from abroad are on a tour of different tourism sites of Odisha. In today’s programme, apart from Minister Panigrahi, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha office-bearer JK Mohanty and office bearers of FICCI were also present.